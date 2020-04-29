Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

NASDAQ CVCY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $22.15.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CVCY. TheStreet cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

