CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.17 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Shares of CNX Resources stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,640,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.59.

Several analysts have commented on CNX shares. Cfra raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $7.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on CNX Resources from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CNX Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

