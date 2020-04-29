Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Raises Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the retailer on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Costco Wholesale has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Costco Wholesale has a payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $9.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Shares of COST stock opened at $302.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $233.05 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

