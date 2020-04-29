Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Raises Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the retailer on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.
Costco Wholesale has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Costco Wholesale has a payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $9.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.
Shares of COST stock opened at $302.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $233.05 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.
In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
