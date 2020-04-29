CSI Compressco LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

CSI Compressco has decreased its dividend by an average of 65.1% annually over the last three years. CSI Compressco has a dividend payout ratio of -4.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CSI Compressco to earn ($0.90) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -4.4%.

CCLP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 364,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,819. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.98.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $123.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.50 million. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 35.90% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that CSI Compressco will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CCLP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CSI Compressco from $4.00 to $0.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CSI Compressco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

