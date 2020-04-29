DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

DCP Midstream has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years. DCP Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 112.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect DCP Midstream to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 200.0%.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE DCP traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.53. 40,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,478,561. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $33.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.82.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.43). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCP Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

In other DCP Midstream news, VP Richard A. Loving purchased 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $33,215.00. Also, CEO Kempen Wouter T. Van bought 64,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $464,400.00. Insiders have bought a total of 107,425 shares of company stock valued at $820,863 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.