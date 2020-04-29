Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Donegal Group has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Donegal Group has a payout ratio of 46.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Donegal Group to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,305. The firm has a market cap of $437.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $15.99.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 6.50%. On average, analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DGICA. Boenning Scattergood raised Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

