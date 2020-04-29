Dover Motorsports (DVD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $20.79 million during the quarter.

Shares of DVD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.22. 254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. Dover Motorsports has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dover Motorsports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

