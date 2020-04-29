Ekso Bionics (EKSO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 286.13% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. On average, analysts expect Ekso Bionics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

NASDAQ:EKSO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,273. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.

EKSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.86.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.