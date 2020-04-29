EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

EnLink Midstream has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. EnLink Midstream has a payout ratio of 271.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EnLink Midstream to earn $0.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 422.2%.

ENLC stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $2.04. 2,324,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,923,990. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $801.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.70.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.05.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

