Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Posts Earnings Results

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EBTC traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,097. Enterprise Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $307.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

EBTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

