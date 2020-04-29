Estate Counselors LLC Invests $355,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 17.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MU shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $73.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Micron Technology stock traded up $4.52 on Wednesday, hitting $49.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,604,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,470,654. The firm has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.65. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $240,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock worth $555,135 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit