Estate Counselors LLC Invests $355,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 17.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MU shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $73.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Micron Technology stock traded up $4.52 on Wednesday, hitting $49.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,604,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,470,654. The firm has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.65. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $240,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock worth $555,135 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

