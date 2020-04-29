Estate Counselors LLC Makes New $397,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after purchasing an additional 350,205 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,737,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,249,000 after purchasing an additional 225,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,179,000 after purchasing an additional 195,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.36.

LMT stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.91. 1,500,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,095. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

