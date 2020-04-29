Exchange Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,677 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.76. 4,985,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,999,298. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

