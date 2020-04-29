Exchange Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,154 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,226,000 after buying an additional 64,956 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,264,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.82. 3,452,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,833,379. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.91. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $138.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

