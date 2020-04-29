F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.91-2.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $555-585 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $546.86 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.91-2.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a sell rating and set a $136.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.72.

FFIV traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.56. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $160.63.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $320,705.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $89,317.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,871.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,639 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

