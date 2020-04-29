FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.92%.

NYSE FBK traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.17. The company had a trading volume of 44,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,453. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $668.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.51. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $40.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBK. TheStreet lowered shares of FB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

