Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Has $1.21 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,565 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.3% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 500.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.63. 1,584,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,386. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $59.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average of $54.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

