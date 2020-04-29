Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 107,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 100,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 13,396 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 798,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,377,000 after buying an additional 31,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 367,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,913,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roche Holdings AG Basel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Roche Holdings AG Basel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.28. 2,683,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,783. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average is $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $310.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.