Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

Genesis Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 39.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Genesis Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 333.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Genesis Energy to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 157.9%.

Shares of NYSE:GEL opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $615.34 million, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $604.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.50 million. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genesis Energy news, Director James E. Davison bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,605,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,094,919.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 10,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $146,376.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at $822,885. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 200,157 shares of company stock worth $1,202,057. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upgraded Genesis Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Genesis Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

