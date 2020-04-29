Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Genocea Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect Genocea Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Genocea Biosciences stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. 93,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,130. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Genocea Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $11.28.

GNCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

