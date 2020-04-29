Glenview Trust Co Has $14.71 Million Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Glenview Trust Co cut its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.0% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FISV. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,663,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,935,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667,239. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.35. The stock has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

