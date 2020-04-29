Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Harmonic updated its Q2 2020
After-Hours guidance to -0.18–0.09 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $(0.18)-(0.09) EPS.

HLIT stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. 694,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,193. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $629.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLIT. ValuEngine lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Harmonic from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 63,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $429,718.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,041,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,032,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

