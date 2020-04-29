Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $138.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Shares of HTLF traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.99. 8,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,811. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.30. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $35,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

