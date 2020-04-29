Hedeker Wealth LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 2.4% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after buying an additional 26,591,205 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,173,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515,773 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.89. 65,389,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,062,492. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.68.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

