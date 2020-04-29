Hedeker Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 2.0% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 50,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,350 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in Medtronic by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 76,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.04. 4,500,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,843,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.69 and its 200-day moving average is $107.03.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

