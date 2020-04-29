HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.57 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 5.87%.

HMST stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.64 million, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

HMST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other news, Director David A. Ederer acquired 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $37,682.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at $815,886.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Mitchell acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,886 shares of company stock valued at $328,025 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

