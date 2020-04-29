Inlet Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 238.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,325 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $159,189,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,912,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,006,000 after acquiring an additional 585,969 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,766,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,155,000 after acquiring an additional 530,317 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,360,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,241,000 after acquiring an additional 470,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,246,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,024,000 after acquiring an additional 426,817 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $4.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,059,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $85.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

