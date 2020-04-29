Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intevac had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $18.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million.

IVAC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.49. 6,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,355. The company has a market cap of $128.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.54. Intevac has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

In other Intevac news, EVP Jay Cho sold 11,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,533.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 17,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $75,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Intevac from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

