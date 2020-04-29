iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Trimmed by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after buying an additional 3,565,654 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $239,521,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,610,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,185,000 after purchasing an additional 529,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,483,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,875,000 after purchasing an additional 456,966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $286.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,896,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,382,137. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

