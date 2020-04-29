iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,090,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,342,000 after buying an additional 5,153,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,593,000 after buying an additional 8,644,581 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,555,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,798,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,764,000 after buying an additional 1,658,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,608,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,023,000 after buying an additional 1,398,438 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.37. 34,463,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,984,320. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.24.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

