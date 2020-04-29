Issuer Direct (ISDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Issuer Direct to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 million.

ISDR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.30. 3,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,294. Issuer Direct has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Issuer Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print.

