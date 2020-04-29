KCS Wealth Advisory Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $2,180,333,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $671,482,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 519.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,153,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $131,844,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $3.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 32,897,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,124,592. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.98.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

