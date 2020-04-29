Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter. Knoll had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 23.32%.

Shares of NYSE:KNL traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 27,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,782. Knoll has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Several research firms recently commented on KNL. TheStreet cut shares of Knoll from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Knoll from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

