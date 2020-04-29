KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

KNOT Offshore Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 92.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

NYSE KNOP opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $452.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.11.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $70.08 million during the quarter. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 20.86%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

