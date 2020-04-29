Marlin Business Services (MRLN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Marlin Business Services has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.17-2.27 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 13.09%.

Shares of Marlin Business Services stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.86. 13,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,110. The company has a market cap of $72.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35. Marlin Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44.

MRLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Marlin Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

