Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 49.9% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 7.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Mastercard by 43,886.0% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 131,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 131,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 50.9% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.04.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total value of $12,409,362.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,370,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,863,676,217.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,054 shares of company stock worth $40,244,012. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock traded up $19.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.69. 8,499,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,533,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.93. The company has a market cap of $266.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

