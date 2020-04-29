Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watch Point Trust Co lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,843,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.86.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

