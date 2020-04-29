Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Watch Point Trust Co raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $99.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,392,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,826,038. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

