Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $291.41 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,025,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,028 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 17.4% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $291,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

IJH traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.61. 1,734,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,833. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.02 and its 200 day moving average is $187.39. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

