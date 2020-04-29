Minot Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,465,075,000 after buying an additional 134,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,384,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,653,020,000 after purchasing an additional 282,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in 3M by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,061,158,000 after purchasing an additional 550,844 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $877,754,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,168,000 after acquiring an additional 108,982 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $3.96 on Tuesday, hitting $157.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,288,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $192.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.44 and a 200 day moving average of $160.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.93.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

