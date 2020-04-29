Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,856 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,911 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,817,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,401,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $780,121,000 after acquiring an additional 511,218 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,983,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,049,000 after acquiring an additional 450,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $245,149,000 after acquiring an additional 137,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,404,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $223,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of FANG traded up $6.19 on Wednesday, reaching $44.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,230,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.76. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 4,750 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 17,146 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

