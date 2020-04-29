Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,792 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,367,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 81,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $6.30 on Wednesday, reaching $135.41. 50,304,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,922,367. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.73 and a 200-day moving average of $149.62. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4199 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

