Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $6.38 Million Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,564 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 1.2% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.68.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,452,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,379. The stock has a market cap of $138.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.91. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

