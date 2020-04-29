Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,501 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,718 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,875,052,000 after buying an additional 616,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,389,044,000 after buying an additional 978,575 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,110,841,000 after buying an additional 1,328,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,003,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,167,251,000 after buying an additional 330,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,463,224,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $92.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,058,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,265,661. The firm has a market cap of $167.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.67. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $6,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,645 shares in the company, valued at $12,445,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,997 shares of company stock worth $7,877,657. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.