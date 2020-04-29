MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,040 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,839 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,997 shares of company stock worth $7,877,657. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,799,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,292,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.