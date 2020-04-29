MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 90 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $4.06 on Tuesday, hitting $211.50. The stock had a trading volume of 46,397,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,432,902. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.87. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $237.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

