Ninepoint Partners LP Buys Shares of 2,092 Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,092 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after buying an additional 288,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,579,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after buying an additional 625,583 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,537,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $585,002,000 after buying an additional 266,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $692,799,000 after buying an additional 100,895 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.82. 3,452,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,833,379. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.91. The company has a market cap of $138.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.68.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

