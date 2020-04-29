Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

Old Second Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,775. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 20.87%. Analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Old Second Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

