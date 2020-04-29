OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.22 EPS

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.55 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Shares of OMF stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.25. 708,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.47. OneMain has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of OneMain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on OneMain from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.47.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.41 per share, with a total value of $71,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,039.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay N. Levine purchased 10,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.23 per share, with a total value of $392,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,633,519 shares in the company, valued at $103,312,950.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 53,520 shares of company stock worth $1,527,271 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

