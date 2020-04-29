Palladium Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,219 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.6% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,709,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,818,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day moving average of $81.87. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

